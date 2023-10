Alia Bhatt was spotted in town today along with her little daughter, Raha Kapoor, and what made fans melt their hearts was the way Alia was adorably holding her little one in her arms. The paparazzi managed to capture the cute mommy and daughter in the town, and we cannot get enough of their cuteness. Alia was seen leaving her house and making her way into the car. It looks like Raha's going out today, and we wonder if the little one has gone to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house for a playdate with her brothers Taimur and Jeh. Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a cool pastel-coloured shirt and pant while Raha was matching the outfit with her mommy, and those cute two ponytails of the little one are definitely something you cannot miss. Also Read - World Cup, India Vs Australia: Ex Aus cricketer Brett Lee is a fan of THIS Bollywood actress; is it Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married last year in 2022, and the couple announced their pregnancy within three months of their marriage. In November, the excited parents welcomed their baby girl. Soon, Ranbir and Alia's firstborn, Raha, will be one year old, and fans are waiting to see if they will share a glimpse of their little one, as the curiosity around how Raha looks often makes their fans restless.

After the arrival of Raha Kapoor, Alia and Ranbir personally met the paparazzi and insisted they not click on their baby's picture subtitles; at least she is 2. And during that time, they had even shown the picture of Raha to the shutterbugs, and many claimed that she looked like Ranbir. Alia and Ranbir love to talk about Raha, and just a few days ago, in an interview with the magazine, Alia expressed her displeasure with how she cannot take her daughter Raha out in the open for a walk on a stroller. That is the reason she waits for vacations abroad, as it is possible for her to take her daughter out in the open. Raha will turn one year old in November.