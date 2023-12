Alia Bhatt exudes all the Kapoor bahu vibes as she stepped out walking hand in hand with mom in law Neetu Kapoor to support her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release Animal. Alia was all classy, and it looks like she has perfectly blended into the Kapoor family, and especially her bonding with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, is setting pure saas bahu goals. Neetu Kapoor was the happiest to have Alia Bhatt as her bahu. Alia too is mesmerised to be in the Kapoor family, and the cutest thing that she likes about her in-laws is that they do everything together. After all, it’s all about loving your family. Also Read - Revealed: Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars and their favourite vacation destinations

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt being the perfect classy bahu of Neetu Kapoor as she walks hand in hand with her mother-in-law.

Not only Alia Bhatt, but Katrina Kaif too is pure bahu goals. Lately, she stepped out looking ravishing in an off-shoulder velvet gown at her husband and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's film screening, Sam Bahadur. And what caught everyone's attention was that she was being the perfect sanskaari bahu for her in-laws. Katrina's fans were in awe of the way she held her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal's hand while getting clicked by the shutterbugs. Both Alia and Katrina are setting bahu goals for the newlyweds.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif gently handling her mom in law Veena Kaushal in public.

Alia and Katrina donned the hat of being the perfect supportive wives for their respective husbands on their big day. Animal and Sam Bahadur were released on the same day, and both Alia and Katrina cannot stop praising the good work of Ranbir and Vicky.

Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️ Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal pic.twitter.com/3OYHf7pVjh — Anusha (@Anusha_135) December 1, 2023

Both Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is shinning at the box office.