The name is out. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their baby girl, Raha. They unveiled the name in the cutest manner. We can see her name on the football jersey. Given the FIFA World Cup Fever, it looked perfect. It seems Neetu Kapoor has chosen the name Raha for the little one. It has different meanings in various languages. Alia Bhatt delivered the baby girl on November 6. She has been slowly making a comeback on social media. In the pic, we can see Ranbir Kapoor and her holding their little bundle of joy. They look totally enamored with the tiny tot.

Here is how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the name Raha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

The actress has put a long post on what is the meaning of Raha. Of course, we know the most common one is path or a divine path. It seems in Swahili, Raha means joy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are wildlife lovers and often visit Africa. In Sanskrit, it apparently means a clan, while in Arabic it is peace. The caption reads, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank youRaha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun." Reactions have come pouring in.

The jersey is of the Barcelona soccer team. We know that Ranbir Kapoor is crazy about soccer. The hunk has returned back to shoot for the movie, Animal. Alia Bhatt is now on a break. The marriage of the couple happened in April 2022. They have been trolled a lot for becoming parents seven months after marriage. Let us see how people react to the name Raha. It is surely very unique.