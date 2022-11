Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to name their princess and it is connected with her late grandfather and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were teary-eyed seeing their first born and everyone missed Rishi Kapoor on the birth date even more due to obvious reasons. It was the late actor's dream to see his son get married and have a family of his own and finally, Ranbir is settled. On the wedding day of Ranbir and Alia, Neetu even shared an emotional post remembering Rishi Kapoor and mentioned that his dream has come true.

A close source to us reveals that Ranbir and Alia have decided to pay tribute to late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and keep their daughter's name something related to his name. Neetu Kapoor turned damn emotional to know this idea of the new parents in town and she is eagerly waiting to tell the world the name of her granddaughter. Neetu Kapoor is the happiest in the family and we have even seen her speaking her heart out about her little granddaughter, she called her the cutest kid ever. Well, we can totally feel her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

In fact, Ranbir, Alia, and the entire family have even shortlisted one name and soon they will announce to the world the name of their princess as their fans are eagerly waiting to know the name. While many thought the couple might follow the trend of keeping the name of the kid by joining their name, that isn't happening. Many Bollywood couples have chosen unique names of their babies like Vayu, Devi, Malti and more. And now one more name is going to be added in this unique list. Any guesses on what the name will be?