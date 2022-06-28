Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: No honeymoon, but couple to go on a dreamy babymoon soon [Exclusive]

It was just yesterday that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced that they are expecting their first baby. The news came as a delightful surprise to all as no one saw it coming. It was in the month of April that the stars tied the knot and within 3 months of their marriage, they announced that they are going to be parents soon. Well, while their fans are rejoicing the news, the stars seem to have planned out everything in terms of their projects. Alia Bhatt has a massive Hollywood film with Gal Gadot in the making and the actress is said to be in the UK to shoot for the same. Now, an insider tells us that Ranbir Kapoor is planning to go to the UK to bring her back. And there is a babymoon planned too. Also Read - PhoneBhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s horror-comedy gets a new release date; all set to clash with TWO biggies

A well-placed source tells us that and have plans to take a short baby moon in the UK. The two stars did not have their honeymoon. The insider said, "She will finish her shoot in the first half of July and Ranbir will go to get her back home. But the two haven't had the time to go on a honeymoon due to their packed schedules. But they will head for a quick babymoon before heading back to Mumbai. European countryside is on their mind where they can just relax in each other's company and plan for what lies ahead." Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reacts to trolls, pleads in front of celebs to come on the show; says, 'You can love me, you can hate me, but...' [Watch Video]

They deserve it! Both the stars have had a very packed schedule. Ranbir Kapoor has as many as three films in the pipeline. He has with Alia Bhatt coming up next. He also has trailer of which was recently released in a grand way. Ranbir Kapoor is also the lead in a film called Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Alia has Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani, her Hollywood project, Darlings and Jee Le Zara. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Disbelief, trolling, speculations, moral policing; here's how fans reacted to the big baby news