Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl is the toast of Bollywood. The little one arrived over the weekend. The Kapoors and Bhatts are thrilled to bits. Tarot expert Aditya Nair has revealed some details about the newborn's future. It seems the girl has three cards, Ace Of Swords, 7 of Cups and 4 Of Wands. Aditya Nair said that the little one is an epitome of Goddess Lakshmi herself. He said that she will bring success, victory and abundance in the lives of her parents. He told us, "The Ace of Swords predicts success and triumph. 7 of Cups with Ace of Swords and 4 of Wands implies that various big opportunities can be seen coming." He further said that Four Of Wands indicated that her arrival will bring families closer, which was somewhat missing. It is also all about rewards in terms of career.

Nair foresees huge positive changes in the careers of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He says, "It will be victory and triumph. They must get ready to level up now." Aditya Nair says that their fans will be happy to know that the actors' work will get greater recognition than before. They will be constantly in the public eye, and in a good way. He says the parents should choose names from alphabets A, D, R and Z for the little one.

Given that star kids tend to follow their parents into the profession, fans are curious if she too has the acting bug. Nair says that the baby girl will be an individual with a lot of emotional depth and introspection. She will be passionate in whatever she does. Aditya Nair says, "She's a born leader. I don't really see her becoming an actress in future. She'll either into the fashion industry or into spiritual work."