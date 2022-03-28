Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in April? Brahmastra actor's aunt Rima Jain REVEALS

and are already married to each other on their end. It's only they want to make it official in front of their loved ones. Alia Bhatt ad Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is the most awaited celebrity wedding one can expect to be the grandest affair. There have been lots of reports doing the round that lovebirds might get married next month that is April 2022. However, till now the family hasn't given any confirmation on the same. And now the latest one to talk about their wedding is Ranbir Kapoor's Rima Jain. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, when asked Ranbir's aunt about their April wedding, she quoted to Pinkvilla, " Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you will all get to know". Further adding to the publication she revealed, " Nothing like this. Hum log me Kuch prepare hi nahin kiya to shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. The wedding will happen, but I don’t know when." Well we won't be surprised if the couple announces their wedding next month as there is a strong buzz that Alia and Ranbir want to get married as soon as possible. Also Read - Oscars 2022: Joe Jonas takes fashion inspiration from BTS' J-Hope; dons ditto Louis Vuitton suit on the red carpet

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra their first project together. The film is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. 's this directorial ha seen getting post one for long but now finally the wait is over. Along with this film, both Alia and Ranbir have interesting film lineups, Alai will be seen in a Hollywood film along with and Jee Le Zaraa with and , while Ranbir will be seen in 's next along with , Animal and .