Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make an official announcement about their wedding on THIS day [Exclusive]

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding have been doing the rounds of gossip mills for quite some time and it seems they are finally getting married reportedly on April 16, 2022. Alia Bhatt's uncle and brother too have confirmed the news about the couple's wedding, however, have refrained from revealing the dates of the same. Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be a four-day affair and indeed their fans cannot wait to see them as man and wife. And now there is some scoop on when the couple will announce their wedding.

An insider reveals, "Alia and Ranbir will make their wedding announcement. The family is waiting for their astrologer to get back on the final dates and as the dates come between April 14 to 17, they will tell the world about it. A few days ago of their wedding, they will take to their social media accounts and will inform us about the wedding. Till then their fans can wait and enjoy the huge buzz around their wedding reports ."

While the preparations for the wedding have already begun. A few days ago, Alia's team was spotted at Ranbir's Bandra house and it was said that they reached there to fix the last minute requirements. The decoration at RK house has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs and their fans cannot contain their excitement for the couple to make an official announcement soon as the wedding dates are near.

Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor too is tight-lipped about the wedding date. Talking about their wedding reports, she had said, "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different. I don't know about the big day myself, as both are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both.". Talking about her would be bahu Alia, she said, " Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar."