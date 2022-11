Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022. And the new mommy in town has arrived home with the little princess and fans went berserk to have one glimpse of the little one. While Ranbir Kapoor showed his protective daddy vibes by holding his daughter tight in his arms and even cajoling her so that she stays unfazed by the noise around aha so my left the fans impressed and how. And now the reports in many publications claim that the new Kapoor parents in the town will not even allow their friends to meet their daughter until they don't have the COVID - negative reports.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, The entire Kapoor and Bhatt family doesn't want the pictures of the baby to be out or she gets clicked in public by the shutterbugs. In fact, even their close and trouser friends cannot click a picture of the baby as they do not want that to get leaked and one day they wake up early in the morning to see that their baby's picture is spread all over the internet and want the entertainment news fans to respect this decision.

The newborn babies who are more likely to be prone to infection and so the nettings for the baby has been reduced and only guest can have her look after they are COVID negative. Ranbir and Alia are very well aware that will be rude and impolite to tell their friends this about they want to abide by this policy at least she is one. Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022 within 6 months of their marriage they have welcomed their baby girl and cannot stop beaming with joy. Right now the fans can't keep calm to know what is the name of the little princess. Will they traditional with their name and name the baby with the combination of their name.