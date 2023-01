Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did the sweetest thing yesterday by setting up a meeting with all the paparazzi only to request to not click pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor. Reportedly Ranbir opened his phone and showed the pictures to every photographer who was present at the meet, and they all were in awe of her cuteness. Ranbir and Alia happily met every photographer and even spoke to them at length and revealed the reason why they are insisting on not clicking their daughter's picture and it's mostly COVID. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor gets upset with mom Neetu Kapoor as they reveal Raha Kapoor’s first picture; feel netizens [Watch video]

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor insisted on NOT showing their daughter Raha Kapoor's face till this age. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's fight, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt show baby Raha's pics and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt and mom Neetu Kapoor insisted the photographers to not click her pictures at least till she is 2 years old. Well, this is the age limit they have set and mostly because of Covid . The new parents in town are extremely careful about this deadly virus and have been taking utmost care of their daughter amid the Covid scare. While revealing the picture of daughter Raha Kapoor Ranbir claimed that till date, they haven't shown anyone the picture but to them, of course apart from the family.

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl on November 6, and she is now two months old. The little munchkin is mommy Alia's most priceless gift and they are extremely happy to have her in life. In fact, in her recent interaction Alia even opened of not at not regretting to have a baby at the peak of her career. Alia even shared that how her life has completely changed and now every moment is more meaningful as a mother. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra 2.