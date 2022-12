Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have gone into an incognito mood ever since they welcomed their daughter. Alia Bhatt gave birth to the Kapoor princess on November 6, 2022. Since then, they have kept themselves away from the paparazzi. The new parents have refrained from posting any pictures of Raha Kapoor on social media. Fans haven't got a glimpse of the little one as yet. Even when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out of the hospital with their daughter, they did not pose for pictures. But fans are eager to get a glimpse of the little one. So here's an update. Also Read - Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan opens up on why he used to be afraid of signing big films [Exclusive Interview]

and to step out with Raha on Christmas?

A source tells us that Raha Kapoor will finally make a public debut when she will make her appearance at the annual Christmas Lunch on Kapoors. Every year, the family gets together to celebrate Christmas at 's home and this year is special. Source states that Ranbir and Alia will make an appearance at the lunch along with their daughter, however, they'll ensure to keep their little one covered. But there is a possibility that fans will get to see the perfect family portrait of the new parents and their baby. How adorable it would be thought if fans get to see a picture of siblings like Taimur, Jeh, Raha Kapoor and others together. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jawan director Atlee and wife announce pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Rashmika Mandanna to become most popular and more

Like many more Bollywood couples, Ranbir and Alia are not comfortable with putting out the pictures of their little one as yet as she is too young. Ranbir Kapoor isn't only social media but Alia Bhatt does occassionally update fans and gives an insight into her life as a mother. Alia has also gotten back to fitness as she was spotted at gym over the past few days. Also Read - Ram Charan's wife Upasana seeks blessings from 'main women in life' post pregnancy announcement

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has her Hollywood film coming up next. She will be seen in Heart of Stone along with . Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Tu Jhuthi Main Makkar along with .