Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have often been on the radar of social media trollers that there is no love between the couple, here's your answer haters! Ranbir and Alia have finally got their me time after the hectic promotions of Brahmastra that has been winning hearts and how. The film is a smashing hit at the box office and audience are going gaga over Ayan Mukerji's directorial and are hailing Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April at their home and soon after their marriage Yeh couple went back to work without any break and their honeymoon. After that soon Alia travelled to London for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stones. While Ranbir was handling the promotions of Shamshera and Brahmastra simultaneously. Later the newly married went on a babymoon and after coming back they kick started the promotions. And now looking at this picture of them it shows how much they needed this break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her baby shower that will be ladies special only and it is planned by both her mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan and the entertainment news fans cannot wait for the inside pictures. Ranbir and Alia were in relationship for five years before their got hitched. The couple are right now waiting for the arrival of their first born. Reports suggest Alia Bhatt's due is in December and the Kapoor Khandaan have already started the preparations to welcome the new family member. On the professional front Alia is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani along with Ranveer Singh while Ranbir is gearing up for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with south hottie Rashmika Mandanna.