Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date, venue and more details out [EXCLUSIVE]

After made his relationship official by commenting that he would have been married if the pandemic wouldn't have hit, there have been lots of speculations around his marriage with ladylove . Bollwyoodlife has now got an exclusive scoop about the most awaited wedding in tinsel town. We earlier reported that their wedding has been postponed for a year and they will be hitched in December 2022 or early Jan 2023. And now the latest exclusive news is that the couple won't do a destination wedding. Yes!

A close source to Alia reveals, " Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don't t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals"

The source also adds, Ranbir's uncles and Alia's father won't be able to travel far for their wedding, and due to their convenience and happiness, they too are ready to get hitched in Mumbai. It is said that they have almost finalised Taj Land Ends as their wedding venue." Well, we are eagerly waiting for them to become man and wife.

It was first time in his interview Ranbir had openly spoke about his love for Alia and his wedding plans, " It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in directed by .