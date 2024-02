Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff have been part of the YRF Spy Universe. The latest entrant to the YRF Spy Universe will be Alia Bhatt. Yes, you read that right! The gorgeous actress Alia will be seen playing the role of the first female agent from India in the spy-based action thriller. The film will also feature Sharvari Wagh in the lead role. More details about their characters are kept under wraps. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood actresses new releases to create storm at the box office

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra has locked the director of the first female film of YRF Spy Universe. According to sources close to the development, Alia and Sharvari's film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Shiv has directed The Railway Men which received appreciation from all. Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to show the first female spy film in his universe. The two have been discussing the association for a while now.

Shiv has worked with Aditya Chopra as an assistant director on many productions. Aditya is confident that he is the best director to direct the young female-led action entertainer. Shiv has already started prep work on the film and it will go on floors in the 2nd half of 2024. On the work front, Alia has Jigra and Love And War in her kitty.

