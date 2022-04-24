Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to REUNITE for the third installment of the Dulhania franchise – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

It's 's birthday today and we bring you exciting news about the actor reuniting with his first costar in the third instalment of the Dulhania series. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut together along with Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year. Varun and Alia's pairing was one of the most loved and hit Jodi ever since their first romantic film released followed by . Also Read - Amidst Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce rumours, Chris Rock's mom Rose slams the King Richard star

The filmmaker in one of his interactions had promised of making this series his franchise and will release the film almost after every three years. The first film was released in 2014 and BKD was released in 2017. However, due to the pandemic, the filmmaker couldn't make the third instalment. And now a well-placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals that soon the trio will be back with the third instalment and with one more hard-hitting subject.

The source reveals, " Shashank has been working on the script for quite a time now. And he has even approached both his actors for the same. While Alia and Varun are yet to give their date to the director. And once everything is finalised the film will go on the floors". Varun will be back with his OG reel life Dulhania and their fans indeed can't wait to see them together.

In one of his interactions, Shashank spoke about making the third instalment, he had to PTI " I want to do a part three of the Dulhania franchise. It’s tempting, but for the right reason and not the wrong ones. I don’t want to make it to monetise it. Varun, Alia, Karan (Johar) and I are clear that we don’t want to do it for money". While Bollywoodlife got in touch with Shashank confirm the news on the same. However, he remained unavailable to comment.