Alia Bhatt as goddess Vaishno Devi? Kalki 2898 AD sequel BUZZ grows after Deepika exit

Rumours suggest Alia Bhatt could join Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD sequel as Goddess Vaishno Devi, What's the truth, Read further to know everything we know so far.

Alia Bhatt as goddess Vaishno Devi? Kalki 2898 AD sequel BUZZ grows after Deepika exit

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is suddenly all anyone can talk about, but this time, it’s less about who’s leaving and more about who might show up next. Deepika Padukone has officially left the project after shooting nearly 20 days, which sparked plenty of questions. Now, fresh rumors point to Alia Bhatt stepping into the franchise. Not as a replacement for Deepika’s Sumathi character, but as Goddess Vaishno Devi, a completely different, and much more divine, role.

According to India Today, the makers are considering Alia for Part 2, but not to step into Sumathi’s shoes. Instead, she could appear as Vaishno Devi, a chiranjeevi (an immortal) in the universe of the film. If the rumors hold up, her role would be to protect Sumathi and her unborn child, meaning the sequel would feature two leading women: Alia as a divine protector and someone new taking over the role of Sumathi, but let’s be clear, nothing is official yet. The production team hasn’t confirmed a thing, and everyone’s keeping quiet. Until Nag Ashwin or Vyjayanthi Movies make an announcement, it’s all just speculation.

Deepika’s exit created a huge stir. She’d already shot for the sequel, but reports suggest she asked for higher pay and stricter working hours after the first part became a blockbuster. The producers refused, saying the project demands full commitment. They called it off, citing creative differences too. That left the producers with a serious challenge, since Sumathi is central to the story, she’s literally carrying the next Kalki.

Director Nag Ashwin spoke a little about the situation in an interview. He didn’t mention Alia or any other names. All he said was that the team will announce the new Sumathi soon. He made it clear that the character itself isn’t going anywhere; she’s too important to the plot. Previously, rumors floated around about Sai Pallavi replacing Deepika as Sumathi. Now, Alia is in the mix, but not as a replacement, she could join as an entirely new character.

If the Vaishno Devi rumor is true, Alia wouldn’t have to pick up someone else’s storyline. Her character would be a newcomer, not a recast. Deepika’s Sumathi was human, vulnerable, and running for her life. Alia’s Vaishno Devi, on the other hand, would be immortal and powerful, a different energy altogether. It’s clear the filmmakers want to expand the mythological side of the world they’ve built, bringing in both a mortal and a divine lead tied to Kalki’s origin.

Alia hasn’t worked with Prabhas or Nag Ashwin before, which adds to the excitement. She’s already made her mark in big, ambitious films like RRR and Brahmastra, so a myth-meets-sci-fi role in Kalki 2 sounds right in her wheelhouse. All that said, nothing’s confirmed yet. No first-look poster, no official statement, not even a hint from Alia’s camp. The only solid fact is that Sumathi will return, just not played by Deepika. Maybe Sai Pallavi gets the part, maybe someone else. Alia as Vaishno Devi is just the latest gossip, for now.

Until Vyjayanthi Movies finally speaks up, fans will have to keep waiting. Right now, the buzz around Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel is almost bigger than the film itself.

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