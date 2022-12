Alia Bhatt is known to be fitness conscious. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed home their baby girl Ra-Haa on November 6. After a month, Alia Bhatt has slowly got back to her fitness routine. She has finally done the inversion pose. She shared a picture on her Instagram with a long caption. Alia Bhatt admitted that pregnancy did take a toll of her body. She has said that she won't push her body any more. The lady also advised others not to imitate it but said that one should listen to one's body. It seems Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are hands-on parents and have avoided taking services of a nanny. Fans and friends showered praise on the actress. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan; Here's how these Bollywood beauties shed their pregnancy weight and left fans AMAZED

Take a look at the pic of Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. The nuptials happened at their Bandra home with a guest list of 30 people. The actress announced her pregnancy in May. Alia Bhatt has had a good year. Gangubai Kathiawadi was a hit and did great on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's magnum opus Brahmastra was a huge hit. Even Darlings got great reviews from one and all.

The actress will be seen next on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. It is supposed to be a road trip movie of three gal pals. The makers are looking to match dates of all three actresses. Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani lined up for release in April 2023. We see her come together with Ranveer Singh. The movie has excellent reports so far. Plus, there is Heart Of Stone on Netflix. She is going to be seen with Gal Gadot.