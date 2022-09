Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The power couple of Bollywood got married in the month of April and in June, they announced that they are pregnant. During the promotions of Darlings and Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt flaunted her baby bump and left everyone in awe of her pregnancy glow. From stunning dresses to oversized shirts, Alia left everyone impressed with her pregnancy fashion. Now, the buzz is all about Alia Bhatt's baby shower. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan to Kajol-Nysa Devgn: These 9 star kids are a spitting image of their parents; here's proof

and to attend 's baby shower?

Recently, reports of Alia Bhatt's mother and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor throwing a special baby shower for her went viral. It is reportedly going to be an all-girls baby shower that will take place by the end of this month. It is going to be in Mumbai. Talking about the guests, it is reported that and are going to be a part of it apart from Alia Bhatt's friends. However, one wonders if Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif would attend it too. Also Read - Alia Bhatt fixes Ranbir Kapoor's hair as they get papped in the city; Brahmastra couple trolled for 'overacting'

Well, Deepika Padukone shares a great rapport with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Though she missed their wedding, she has always raved about the two. Deepika and Alia are pretty close friends and we wonder if the Gehraiyaan actress will attend it or not. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif once was Alia Bhatt's very good friend. And she is Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend. However, with all of them moving on in their lives, all of them have let bygones be bygones. So in this case, one wonders if Katrina Kaif would be invited or not! Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Erica Fernandes unhappy with Brahmastra; Taapsee Pannu tagged as rude, arrogant and more

Advertisement

hits gold

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and 's movie Brahmastra has hit gold and is doing fabulously well at the box office. In India, as per reports, Brahmastra is inching very close to hitting Rs 150 crore mark. Worldwide, the movie has gone much past Rs 200 crore.