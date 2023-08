Alia Bhatt took off to a holiday with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha to take some much needed time off from work. The actor, who was recently announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards, was seen basking in her National Award glory during a date night with Ranbir. On Sunday, pictures of Alia and Ranbir from a restaurant went viral on social media, where the two can be seen posing with their fans. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan goes cryptic to defend Ranbir Kapoor; times he was labelled as a 'toxic' husband

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy date night at a New York restaurant during vacation

A picture of Alia and Ranbir has been going viral on social media platforms, where the duo can be seen obliging their fans with a picture during a dinner date at a New York restaurant. In the picture, Alia can be seen looking stunning in a pink dress, while Ranbir can be seen donning a cap and looking his usual cool self. Several fan pages of Alia and Ranbir posted the pictures on social media. Take a look: Also Read - Are Alia Bhatt and her close ones upset over Ranbir Kapoor's trolling over the whole lipstick issue? Here's what happened

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALIA'S HARSHITA ♥️ (@aliabhatt_fantasy)

The actor also shared a picture of New York’s skyline via her Instagram story. Also Read - Kriti Sanon won the National Award for Mimi but did you know THIS actress was the first choice?

Trending Now

Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress at 69th National Film Awards

Last week, Alia won the award for Best Actress at the National Film Awards 2023. The award was shared by Kriti Sanon for her performance in Mimi. Alia took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude over her big win.

Along with a long heartfelt note, Alia gave her fans the Gangu pose and was seen beaming with joy. Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, “To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. this national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

The actor further added, “I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia).”

Alia also gave a shoutout to Kriti and wrote, “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster.”