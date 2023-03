Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate her 30th birthday tomorrow, and her fans are excited to see what special things the actress will do this time around, especially after having a daughter, Raha Kapoor, and getting married to Ranbir Kapoor. So let us tell you the special plan of hubby Ranbir for wifey Alia, as it's her first birthday after marriage and Raha. Alia married Ranbir in April 14, 2022 and it was after one month of her marriage that her husband-to-be sent a beautiful proposal that earned him the title of best boyfriend ever. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra called rude as he avoids talking about The Elephants Whisperers and Naatu Naatu Oscars 2023 win [Watch video]

An insider reveals," Ranbir is madly and deeply in love with Alia, and he has manifested to have a beautiful life with her, and he tries each day to make the day special for her, and now that it's her birthday tomorrow, he has planned a small but beautiful surprise for her like every husband and wife do in their relationship."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

The insider adds," Ranbir has ordered a customised cake for Alia that has Raha's mom written on it, as it cannot get more special. Ranbir and Alia are till now overwhelmed and cannot get over daughter Raha as each day she achieves one milestone that makes them elated as new parents". Ranbir often speaks about Raha, and Alia too calls her the utmost priority. We have also learned that the couple is flying to London sans daughter Raha for a quick celebration. We definitely cannot wait for Alia to share a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration.