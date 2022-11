Alia Bhatt was blessed with a baby girl: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child. On Sunday, November 6, Alia Bhatt delivered her baby at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai. She took to Instagram and shared the news, and she wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is." We are officially bursting with love—blessed and obsessed parents! "Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir!" Along with Alia and Ranbir, who are the other celebrities who welcomed their first child and who are going to deliver, Watch Video.