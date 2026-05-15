Alia Bhatt breaks the Internet with her fun ‘Maskara’ groove while rooting for Vedang Raina and Sharvari’s electric chemistry

Alia Bhatt shared the video on social media and posted a message that read, "For my alpha @sharvari & my jigra @vedangraina and the ultimate rockstars @imtiazaliofficial & @arrahman??"

Image credit:Instagram

Even Alia Bhatt is a fan of Maskara! Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film Main Vaapas Aaunga recently released the song, sung by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar, which has won everyone over, including Alia. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she was singing along the song while getting ready for her Cannes apperance.

Alia shared the video and wrote, “For my alpha @sharvari & my jigra @vedangraina and the ultimate rockstars @imtiazaliofficial & @arrahman??”

Sharvari and Vedang were thrilled with Alia's reaction to the song.

Vedang Rain React and said, "LOVE YOUUUU♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Sharvari reacts and said “Alooooooo! You are the bestessstttttttt!!!!! ?

lysssmmm! ♥️?✨”

The song has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from listeners, with audiences praising its soulful melody, dreamy visuals, and the refreshing chemistry between Vedang and Sharvari. Social media continues to be flooded with appreciation posts and fan reactions celebrating the romantic vibe of Maskara.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on Tips.

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