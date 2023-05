Alia Bhatt is enjoying her motherhood phase, and right now everything in her life is about Raha and only Raha. While she is acing her job so well after having Raha. She never fails to share details about her little one and how she is taking it slowly and gradually with her as it's been just six months. Alia Bhatt counts Raha as her biggest blessing and reveals that everything she is doing right now is for her smile and approval. Indeed, when Alia and Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that they were excited partners, they meant it. Also Read - Alia Bhatt faces netizens' ire yet again for 'copying' Deepika Padukone, this time for her airport look

Despite motherhood Alia is up to her game, from walking the Met Gala to being the brand ambassador of Gucci and more. She is roaring mad and doesn't like to be questioned about why she chose motherhood at the peak of her career. Alia, in her recent interview with News 18, called Raha Kapoor her lucky mascot and poured her heart out while speaking about the little one: "Raha is, of course, my lucky mascot (smiles). Anything I do now is to make her proud and happy".

Sharing how she waits for her daughter's approval and where it comes from, Alia said," Even when I was coming here, I was all dressed up and went to say bye to her. Everyone in the room told her, 'See how nice Mama's looking.' She was looking at me, and I was waiting for her to give me that smile so that I could leave home. It's all about getting her approval and a little smile. She'll always be the biggest charm in my life". That is so adorable.

Alia Bhatt is right now gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with , helmed by . The actress will be doing Jee Le Zaraa with and , which they might kickstart soon, then she will get back on her most ambitious project with her hubby Ranbir, which is Part 2 and Part 3, and if not this, she is also working side by side as her producer with her production house, Eternal Sushine, and is ready to back good projects. Like Ranbir had said, she is an overachiever, for sure.