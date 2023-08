Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are always in the news. Last evening, Ranbir Kapoor got called out as a toxic husband after the actress revealed that he did not like her wearing makeup. She said whenever she wore some bright colour, he would tell her to wipe it off. This did not go down well with some netizens. Today, she did an Insta AMA session with her fans. The actress was asked about what she loved most about Ranbir Kapoor. She said he was her happiest space, and she could be her most authentic true self with the Animal superstar. Aren't they too cute? Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt return home after vacation; actress channels her protective mama side as she asks paps to shut the camera [View Pics]

She also posted a pic of hers clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. In the pic, we can see her posing in the middle of a safari in Africa. The couple love the wild expanses of the game reserves of Kenya and Tanzania. In the other pic, she is nestled with her head on his shoulders and he softly kisses her head. The clicks will make you go aww! Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

Alia Bhatt gave a shout-out to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Alia Bhatt was also asked about Elvish Yadav. She said the one word, which is on everyone's lips Systummm. Elvish Yadav has become the first wild card to win the show in the history of the game. He got 280 million votes which is a record of sorts. The whole Yadav community, belt of Uttar Pradesh-Haryana and people from political class showed their support. Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone is now on Netflix. It is a resounding success with terrific viewership numbers. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were part of one of the biggest success of 2022 with Brahmastra. The movie is a landmark one for Bollywood. Alia Bhatt has a number of projects lined up. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Karan Johar played cupid for these Bollywood celebs

The couple will be seen together in Ramayana which will be made by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor is part of the whole planning process keeping his eye on how it is being visualised. She was seen outside the office of Tiwari some months back. The couple are parents to Raha Kapoor who will be one in November.