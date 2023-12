Alia Bhatt stepped out wearing a tee that had the portrait of husband Ranbir Kapoor from his latest release, Animal, last night. Alia Bhatt left Ranbir Kapoor’s fans in awe with his gesture, and they called the actress the biggest cheerleader of the star. Alia was beaming with joy after watching Animal, and she couldn’t keep calm. She hailed Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and called it outstanding. As the video of Alia flaunting the printed tee of husband Ranbir Kapoor’s portrait from Animal is going viral, netizens dig out an old video of Deepika Padukone wearing Ranveer Singh’s face-printed jacket during Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and claim that the Jigra actress had copied the Fighter actress. Also Read - Animal Screening: Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna's hug upsets fans; say, 'No eye contact...Very sad' [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone being the biggest cheerleaders for their better half, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

But is Alia really copying Deepika? Or is it the other way around? During the release of Shamshera, Alia did the same thing, but she didn't have her husband's face printed but wore a tee flaunting his surname and mentioned it's Kapoor day today.

Both Alia and Deepika Padukone share a great bond with each other. Alia openly admitted that he is a huge fan of Deepika's work, loves the way she looks so beautiful and graceful on the screen, and wishes to look as beautiful as her on the celluloid one day.

Talking about Animal, it is creating waves at the box office. The fans are spellbound to see Ranbir Kapoor in the negative avatar and they are calling it the biggest blockbuster in the Kapoor boy's career ever.