Alia Bhatt has now turned into a global ambassador. She has been the face of some of the most famous brands ever. Now, she has turned the ambassador for Gucci. For the same, she flew off to Seoul, South Korea to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024. Pictures of Alia Bhatt from Seoul have now gone viral on the internet. For the evening, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress slipped into a pretty black little dress that had holes as a design on it. While she looked fabulous as ever in her LBD, netizens could not get over her transparent bag that appeared empty. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more Bollywood queens who played sex workers on screen

In the pictures that have gone viral on the internet, she could be seen carrying a transparent kettle-shaped bag. Though her fans are obsessing over her look, many are wondering why the bag is empty. VOGUE India shared pictures of Alia Bhatt from Gucci Cruise 2024 on Instagram and one of the comments on the post read, "Bro the purse is meant to hold few things atleast!" Another one quizzed, "Bag is empty so why alia is carrying." Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma starrer beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, Manikarnika and more becoming highest grossing female-led film

Alia sure pulled off quite an edgy look for the event. She kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and did heavy eye makeup. She carried block heels in black to go with her look. Also Read - Alia Bhatt calls Raha Kapoor her lucky mascot; 'It’s all about getting her approval and little smile'

It was recently that Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her Gucci shoot as she announced that she is honoured to represent the brand not only in India but on global stage.

Prior to this, Alia Bhatt made her smashing Met Gala debut. She wore a gorgeous dress embellished with pearls at the event. The outfit was designed by her good friend Prabal Gurung. She was one of the most gorgeous looking divas at Met Gala 2023.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of her Hollywood film Heart of Heart of Stone. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.