Alia Bhatt, who is one of the best actresses in tinsel town right now and proved her mettle as an actress with a recent film, recently spoke about how she wants her daughter to become a scientist and not an actress. This is indeed surprising, as both Raha's parents are India's best actors, and the fans definitely want to see the amalgamation of both of these talents in their daughter. But it seems like mommy Alia Bhatt has a different plan for her daughter Raha, and it's that she wants her to choose the profession of being a scientist. Well, Alia too is like a typical parent who aims and desires to have their kids choose a white collar profession like doctors and scientists. And it's quite adorable that way.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt adorably saying that she looks at her daughter Raha and says, You have to become a scientist.

Alia Bhatt is called a overstressed parent by Raha's father, Ranbir Kapoor, while he calls himself a chill parent. And looking at this latest video, it can be clearly seen that Alia has already made a long-term career plan for her daughter, while RK is just waiting to play football with her little one. "I think Alia is the overstressed parent. She is very stressful. So I will have to be that little bit of a calming factor. And I feel sometimes you’re a little overprotective about children ki ‘don’t do this or that, don’t meet people’. But I feel the more you are easy with it, a human being adapts, and a human being’s immunity also gets better as they grow older. So I don’t think we should be overprotective. Then I think the baby will suffer in the future. So I’m a chill dad that way".

Ranbir also had said that he wants Raha to look more like Alia as she is prettier looking compared to him. On the professional front Alia is right now promoting her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh helmed by Karan Johar.