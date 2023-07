Alia Bhatt is one of the TOP stars in the industry right now. And while she married Ranbir Kapoor last year, Alia walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra for his Bridal Couture Show alongside her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt decked up as a bride for the fashion show and she looked really pretty. The actress has been promoting her movie with Ranveer across the country. And now, they turned showstoppers for Manish's show. Alia's look and ramp walk have grabbed attention. Also Read - Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone in the middle of ramp walk at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show will make you go aww [Watch]

Alia Bhatt walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture

Alia Bhatt wore a copper-coloured heavily embellished lehenga for the Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show. She wore a trail from her head which went long behind her as she walked the ramp showcasing the design by the fashion designer. The choli had a deep neckline. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress let her hair loose and had some wavy extensions to her waist. Alia wore a small two-layered neckpiece with the embellished lehenga and that's about it, it seems. There were no bangles or earrings. Alia looked dreamy. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor adorably congratulates a pap on being a father; asks him to show the baby picture later; fans call him the most genuine celebrity

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt at the Manish Malhotra fashion show here:

Fans react to Alia Bhatt's video

This is not the first time that Alia Bhatt has walked the ramp. But the actress, fans notice seems a little bothered or uncomfortable. Many noticed in the video shared by the paparazzi that Alia Bhatt was not comfortable walking in the lehenga. Well, that's obvious, isn't it? The lehenga is very heavy and it's not easy to walk the ramp in such a heavy lehenga. Plus Alia also had a train behind her. However, the actress still carried it with grace. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who publicly praised other female stars

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia plays Rani opposite Ranveer's Rocky in Karan Johar's directorial. The film is releasing on the 28th of July. Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury and more. The songs such as Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya have been released and has got great responses.