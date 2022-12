Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl in November. They have lovingly named her Raha at the suggestion of her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a very pretty picture of herself enjoying her Sunday morning. The Brahmastra beauty is here to make your Sunday morning better with a sun-kissed picture. And with that, she has shared what her mood is like on a fine Sunday morning. It seems Alia Bhatt is soaking in the pre-festive spirit of Christmas. Also Read - Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film; to be trained by THIS star kids' brother

Alia Bhatt shares a pretty selfie

Popular film actress Alia Bhatt has been busy with her motherly duties now that she has embraced motherhood with Raha Kapoor. Alia has been sharing glimpses of what her days look like ever since she became a mother. Her pictures and video posts often go viral in Entertainment News.

The actress often shares sun-kissed selfies from the cosy corners of her house. And that's what she did even now. The actress asked fans if they know what time it is and then surprised them with a selfie from the bed. "time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies," Alia Bhatt write while wishing everyone a 'Happy Sunday.' Though Raha is not in the pics or video, we bet she is enjoying her Sunday with her little one.

Check out Alia Bhatt's pic and videos below:

Before Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress sat down for a chat with a French publication called Marie Claire Magazine. The actress opened up about her inhibitions about raising her baby in the limelight. The Darlings star shared that she discussed with her family and friends all the time whether her and Ranbir's kid would not want to grow up in the limelight. Alia reasoned that she has chosen the life for herself but her kid might not want it. Alia Bhatt is also not thinking about the future of her little one from the acting perspective. She said that she has kept the slate blank.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has a Hollywood project called the Heart of Stone.