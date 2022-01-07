is madly and deeply in love with her boyfriend and she doesn't shy to show it to the world. The actress loves to express her LOVE for him even in public And looks like even Ranbir Kapoor has started enjoying this public display of affection. The guy now loves to hold his ladylove Alia Bhatt's hand in public and has no qualms in expressing his love it, Well, love does change you. right? Just a while ago Alia Bhatt has dropped her pictures and mentioned that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has clicked those lovely pictures. She took her Instagram and wrote, " casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills ". Also Read - Will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora get married in 2022? Know their astrological predictions [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Within minutes these pictures went viral and is all over social media. RanAlia's fans are going gaga over them and how. Indeed RK is boyfriend goals! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other since a long time now. In fact, the couple was all set to get married however due to lockdown the plan got postponed. Ina n interaction RK had said, " I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day". Also Read - Chakda Xpress, Shabaash Mithu, Prithviraj and more; biopics to look forward to in 2022

Alia and Ranbir's family too have become extremely close to each other and their bond over the years have only become stronger. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in together for the first time directed by . Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma to Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 unusual pairs to shine on screen in 2022