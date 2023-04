Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed one year of their marriage today, on April 14, and the actress just dropped adorable and unseen photos from her wedding day and the happiest day of her life, the day Ranbir Kapoor went on his knees to propose to her and called it the happy day. Alia Bhatt is wrapped around in Ranbir Kapoor’s arms in this picture that looks like it was taken on their Haldi day, and they both are looking extremely adorable. Alia Bhatt, on her first appearance after marriage on Karan Johar’s show, spoke about being pleasantly surprised with Ranbir Kapoor's proposal, as he had just planned everything so perfectly and she couldn't have asked for a better proposal. Alia has changed Ranbir Kapoor completely, and today he has become a complete family man and just cannot live without Alia and Raha. He has become the best husband and dad in town. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking confession on wedding anniversary; says 'I am not a good husband' to Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's shares unseen with with hubby Ranbir Kapoor from her wedding on her first anniversary.

While the second picture speaks about the day Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt at her favourite place, Masai Mara, and she was absolutely stunned by the surprise that the Kapoor boy gave her, the star is seen going down on his knees to make her his beloved wife, and look how happy she looks! This moment is almost every girl's dream. Ranbir and Alia sealed the deal.