Alia Bhatt was one of the most prominent stars to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023, held in Brazil's Sao Paulo. The actress was recently papped at the Mumbai airport, ahead of boarding the flight to Brazil. Now that the new mum in B-town has arrived at the destination, she has treated her Insta fam to some adorable pictures of herself. A "jetlagged" Alia, once again impressed the internet's fashion police, embracing the Barbie avatar like an expert, in a hot pink suit.

Alia Bhatt's Barbiecore avatar

"This Barbie is jet-lagged," read Alia's honest caption. The actress exuded the perfect Barbie vibes, slipping into a silky, bright pink ensemble from the shelves of Ganni. She was a sight to behold, donning a plunging V-neck bralette, baring her mid-riff, and teaming it up with a high-waist, body-hugging skirt. Decoding her final look, Alia put on a droopy-shouldered, oversized collared coat, having patch pockets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt let her Barbiecore attire do all the talking as she said goodbye to heavy accessories. Just a pair of small-studded, diamond-encrusted earrings and a couple of rings were enough to add a glittery touch to her look. Alia preferred to sport a glammed-up makeover. She sported a dewy finish which comprised highlighted and blushed cheeks, shimmery pink eyeshadow, and a shade of pink lipstick. She rounded off her gentle boss lady avatar by tying her hair in a messy, low bun.

reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pictures

The pictures captured Alia giving out cute and goofy expressions for the clicks which captured the attention of fans and many B-town celebs. Kareena Kapoor Khan's lovely reaction read, “Why you the best? Cause you are…” “This Barbie is magic,” gushed Aisha actress . Meanwhile, many of Alia’s fans called her a “Queen” and others dropped multiple red heart emojis in the comments.

Alia Bhatt with

Alia Bhatt arrived at the Netflix event to extend her support for her upcoming film Heart of Stone. The spy action drama, helmed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and in crucial roles. A video shared by Gal Gadot on Instagram revealed the actress taking selfies with Alia and Jamie at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Heart of Stone is expected to release on Netflix on August 11. Apart from her first Hollywood venture, Alia Bhatt is also geared up for her upcoming Bollywood film with , Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by .