Alia Bhatt’s old interview of her speaking her heart out on infidelity related to her father Mahesh Bhatt is going viral, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is receiving a lot of backlash for defending her father Mahesh Bhatt for cheating on his first wife and falling in love with Soni Razdan. As per reports in many entertainment portals, driving the time of Kalank promotions, the actress was asked about her take on infidelity and she gave the example of her father, Mahesh Bhatt, and said, I don't believe in infidelity. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra says she was 'tired of politics' in Bollywood; 'I had beef with people...'

The netizens are strongly slamming Alia and are turning nasty with their comments on her statement. They are also digging her marriage to Bollywood star and are saying that they will see her reaction when Ranbir cheats on her. Alia reportedly said, "My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity, and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of humans; it’s not always that easy, and it is something that’s prevalent." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Here’s how B-town mommies handle their toddler kids' tantrums with perfection

While the others are lauding the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress for a mature take on it. Well, it's easy for any child to accept such hard facts about their parents lives, and Alia did a commendable job by taking it so well.

Alia is right now grabbing a lot of eyeballs for the same reason. The actress is happily narrating with hubby Ranbir, whom she dated for five long years, and she is today a happy mother of Raha Kapoor, who is 4 months old now. Alia will be seen next in her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stones along with .