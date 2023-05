Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest and the top actresses we have in Bollywood. They are also fashionistas and have their unique filmography and style file. While Deepika has already made her mark in Hollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to win over fans with Heart of Stone. Deepika Padukone is also a global ambassador of various brands and recently, Alia Bhatt was signed as the global ambassador for Gucci. A couple of hours ago, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was snapped at the airport. However, her look reminded fans of Deepika yet again. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood celebs shower love on moms with heartfelt posts

Alia Bhatt opts for an all denim airport look

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress, Alia Bhatt, jetted off to Seoul for Gucci's 2024 cruise collection show. Being the global ambassador, Alia now has to make appearances at events and showcases of Gucci. This one is happening in Seoul. For her airport look, Alia Bhatt opted for a denim look. She wore a crop top that she paired with an oversized denim overcoat and oversized denim. She had her hair pulled in a sleek hairdo. The actress decided to skip the make-up, yet looked gorgeous. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor; Mushy pics of B-Town new couples that will make you want to fall in love

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt from Mumbai airport here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens feel Alia Bhatt is copying Deepika Padukone's style file

After looking at Alia Bhatt, netizens were reminded of Deepika Padukone and it has made way to entertainment news. The stunning Fighter and Project K actress is known for her unique and impeccable airport statements alongside her various public appearances. And Alia's look reminded netizens of Deepika again. They have been commenting on the paparazzi's post about how she is copying Deepika. Check the comments below: Also Read - Parineeti Chopra to Alia Bhatt: B-Town divas with huge engagement rings; their prices will leave your jaws dropped

Netizens compare Alia and Deepika

This is not the first instance where Alia has been accused of copying Deepika Padukone by netizens. A lot of her previous airport looks were also scrutinised. Moreover, when recently Alia featured on a cover of a magazine, one of her looks was yet again said to be lifted off from Deepika Padukone's lookbook.

Deepika facing flak for sharing Oscars pics ahead of Alia's Met Gala debut

If Alia faces flak for copying Deepika, the latter has been accused of being insecure about the young actress in the past. When Alia was about to make her debut at the Met Gala 2023. Deepika had shared some BTS from the Oscars. Netizens had accused Deepika of being insecure about Alia Bhatt. However, the actress has hut down the speculations by cheering on Alia for her Met debut.