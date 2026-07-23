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Alia Bhatt FINALLY breaks silence on CJP Students’ protest, says ‘Last few days have broken my heart’

Actress Alia Bhatt has finally spoken about the CJP Students' protest over social media. Read ahead to know what was in the Alpha actress' emotional message backing students here.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 23, 2026 1:59 PM IST
Alia Bhatt FINALLY breaks silence on CJP Students’ protest, says ‘Last few days have broken my heart’

Alia Bhatt FINALLY breaks silence on CJP Students’ protest, says ‘Last few days have broken my heart’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Students’ protest has been taking place in full swing all across the country, with the national capital being the centre of this revolution. Earlier today, actress Alia Bhatt spoke about the CJP Students’ protest and penned down an emotional message over social media.

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Over the past days, as the protest reached new heights, many Bollywood celebrities stood in solidarity with the students, and some even went to physically attend these protests. While people were appreciating the celebrities who were supporting the cause students are fighting for, many noticed that most famous actors have not spoken on the matter. One actor who had not spoken on the matter until today was Alia Bhatt. Let’s discover what teh Alpha actress has to say about the CJP Students’ protest here.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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