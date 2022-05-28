Alia Bhatt finally reacts to viral video of Ranbir Kapoor cradling a baby; cries 'happy tears'

A video of cradling a baby had gone viral on the internet. In the video, Ranbir was seen carrying the little one in his arms, kisses on the head and continues to play with the baby. The fan shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Surprise….cute he and cute me..can’t express and explain." Many social media users started tagging after watching the video. And the viral video of Ranbir's has finally got Alia's much-needed attention, and it got her happy tears. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more: Enormous net worth of these 9 celeb couples will make you question your bank balance

Alia re-shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Okay. This video is a full vibe" followed by a crying emoji. In the video, Ranbir was seen wearing denims, a tee and baseball cap while the little one was in shorts and tee.

Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and more celebs before-after pics from KJo's 40th and 50th parties will leave you speechless

The couple recently celebrated their one month wedding anniversary on May 14. Alia shared a string of unseen pictures with Ranbir on social media to celebrate the occasion. In the images, the star couple are all smiles in the pictures. She captioned the pictures with balloon, dancing and cake emojis. The first picture is from their post-wedding celebrations, the two are looking lovingly at each other. In the second image, which is from their reception, Ranbir is giving a back hug to Alia.

Alia and Ranbir first started dating during the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmstra in 2018. The two currently await the release of the movie, which is directed by . Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding on April 14. The marriage was followed with a party on Saturday night which was attended by celebrities such as , , , Ayan Mukerji, , Malaika Arora and , Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband , and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.