Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have proved that they are the power couple of the industry. With their latest release Brahmastra, they have simply proved that their chemistry is magical. Fans are loving their on-screen bond. Off-screen too, the couple is getting papped quite often as they have been busy promoting Brahmastra. The stars were recently spotted in Mumbai along with director Ayan Mukerji. But this time they got trolled. Alia Bhatt fixed Ranbir Kapoor's hair in front of the paps and that called for trolling.

In the video, one can see that Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor's hair but he would not let her touch his hair. Well, boys and their obsession with their hair! However, netizens are trolling the couple and calling it as 'overacting'. A comment on the video read, "Sari care isko public place pa hi dikhani hoti ha, overacting ki dukan." Another comment read, "RK is feeling so embarrassed by Alia's PDA...To her, getting married to RK is the biggest achievement of her life.. much more than all the hard work she has done." The video has gone viral and it is all over entertainment news.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has turned out to be a hit. It is breaking many box office records. It has become one of the highest grossers of this year. In India, so far, it has reportedly collected Rs 155 crore. Internationally too, the film has performed extremely well. The film that released on September 9, also stars , , and in pivotal roles.