A couple of weeks ago, Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The actress shared the good news with her fans on social media. Alia’s pictures with the baby bump from the sets of Heart of Stone were leaked, and her baby bump was clearly visible when she was spotted at the airport. Now, Alia has started the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings which is also her maiden production venture. Recently, a picture of the actress from the promotions went viral on social media. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed accuses Farah Khan Ali of slut-shaming her, Chefs Vikas Khanna-Ranveer Brar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 4 and more

The actress is seen wearing a mini dress and we get a glimpse of her baby bump in it. Well, Alia’s dress is by Zimmermann and the cost of the outfit is said to be Rs. 82000. Wow! That’s a huge amount. Alia has also earlier won Zimmermann outfits and she looked gorgeous in them. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood stars who were bullied in school; here's how they coped

has been breaking stereotypes as she is working during her pregnancy days. She was shooting for Heart of Stone, is promoting Darlings, and reportedly the actress will also be promoting her film which is slated to release on 9th September 2022. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari is a stunner in a red ruffled saree; Divyanka Tripathi gushes, 'How beautiful' [View Pics]

Advertisement

Talking about Darlings, the movie also stars , Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. It is co-produced by , and the movie will premiere on Netflix on 5th August 2022.

Recently, saw the film, and he is all praises for it. The filmmaker says that Darlings is ‘a 5 star film!’ He also praised Alia, Shah Rukh Khan, and to back a film like this. He wrote, “What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in.” Check out his post below…