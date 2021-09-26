Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for being 'too short and skinny' – watch video

is adored by millions of fans who never want to miss her sight when she steps out in the city. She has recently bought a plush home in the Vaastu Pali Hill complex worth Rs 32 crore. Her beau already owns his bachelor pad in the same apartment. Her flat is in close proximity to the Kapoor’s Krishna Raj bungalow which is being renovated. As Alia stepped out to get an overview of her site, little did she know that netizens will brutally troll her for her height and body type. Also Read - When Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more young Bollywood divas left fans gasping for breath with their fiery hot bikini shots – view pics

In the video, Alia was seen in a black top and matching lights. She wore sport shoes as she went out for a survey. However, netizens were really not pleased with her fashion choices and her appearance. Many people passed comments on her height saying how tiny she was looking while some felt that Alia was apparently too skinny for the clothes she was wearing. However, there were some of her fans who defended her from trolls on her behalf, Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail; Malaika Arora BRUTALLY trolled for walking in a weird manner

Take a look.

Also Read - Kangana Ranaut labels Alia Bhatt's new ad replacing 'kanyadaan' to 'kanyamaan' as 'anti-Hindu propaganda'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Alia recently featured in Mohey's digital film campaign which strives for a balance between tradition and equality, while celebrating the happy union of marriage. She headlines the campaign starring in the video fueled with emotions, which celebrates brides and families who rethink wedding traditions in modern times, to redefine into progressive ones. In a refreshingly new manner, the film presents a small but significant gesture of respect and equality.

However, called out Alia and her commercial for a jewellery brand that questions the tradition of ' '. She also accused the brand of engaging in "anti-Hindu propaganda" and asked her followers to seek a ban on the advertisement.