Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally brought their nanhi pari home. The couple got married in April 2022 and were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 6. After being in the hospital for the past few days, the family of three returned home from the hospital. As reported exclusively by BollywoodLife, the couple chose to keep it very low-key and private. There was no inviting paparazzi over, no posing with the baby outside the hospital. Now, the pictures and videos of the couple and their baby as they left the hospital with their staff in two Range Rovers are going viral. While the images are not very clear, but they are enough to tell that Ranbir was holding the baby girl in his arms like a doting father.

In another picture that is going viral right now, Alia Bhatt can be seen in a black comfy outfit. What is important to note is that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is teary eyed. And why not? After all it is a very important moment in her life. She has just become a mommy and is taking her little princess home for the first time, to start a new beautiful chapter in their lives. It is only natural for her to feel overwhelmed. The couple have been out and about tending to their work commitments throughout their pregnancy. But now that the baby has arrived, they will be taking a break to bask in the wonderful feeling of being parents. Ranbir has also shared in one of interviews for that he would like to be at home and take care of the baby. Alia had quipped that she would be the happiest since she would get to go out without feeling the mommy guilt.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most favourite couples right now and there is a lot of love they have been receiving from fans for all that is going on in their personal lives. At the same time, there are trollers as well judging them for having a baby just a few months after marriage. But we are sure the couple have enough reasons to celebrate and be happy and not give two hoots hoots about these detractors. BollywoodLife wishes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a hearty congratulations once again and lots of love and blessings to the little princess.