Alia Bhatt is now known internationally too! She does not only have an international project in hand but she has become the global ambassador of the world famous brand Gucci. She was a part of Gucci's Cruise 2024 runway in South Korea. She was papped along with K-pop star IU, Dakota Johnson and many others. However, Alia Bhatt is currently in the news as fans are not very impressed with her speech on Gender Equality as a part of the Gucci Campaign. Her speech video has gone viral and netizens have a drastic reaction. Also Read - Raha Kapoor is growing up to be a carbon copy of mommy Alia Bhatt [Exclusive]

gets trolled for her speech

In the video, Alia Bhatt stated that if she is productive within herself then she be helpful to society as well. She says, "If she is empowered, if she's productive within herself, she will be productive at home, for her children, for the community, for her country, and that has a ripple effect on everyone, connected to the woman." She could be seen dressed in a black outfit with her tresses kept open and her makeup done simple and nice. The video has been shared on Reddit and many users have said that her speech makes no sense. A few people also said that she simply rehearsed the lines and that it looked like she was reading a script. A comment on the video read, "Me in college viva, making absolutely no sense and still thinking that I aced it." Another comment read, "Very well rehearsed but lacks conviction." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor didn't bond much with Deepika Padukone but with Kalki Koechlin at the YJHD reunion? [Exclusive scoop]

Check out Alia Bhatt's speech on Gender Equality below:

Check out netizens reaction below:

Also Read - When Alia Bhatt was tagged as ‘jealous’ of Deepika Padukone due to her reaction over the latter being praised for film Tamasha [Watch video]

Trending Now

Talking about Alia Bhatt's Hollywood movie, the actress is going to be seen in Heart of Stone. She will be sharing the screen space with , and others in this one. She will be marking her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and she is quite excited about it.

Otherwise, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which she will be once again seen with . The duo earlie shared screen space in Zoua Akhtar's which was a hit.