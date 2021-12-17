Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled because of Brahmastra's BRA - read hilarious deets

Finally, after getting delayed multiple times, ’s is all set to release on 9th September 2022. The movie stars , , , , and . A couple of days ago, the poster of the film was unveiled at an event in Delhi. Ranbir and Alia had attended the event, and later the actress had shared the poster on Instagram. Well, Alia has shared a grid that makes it a huge poster of the film on her Instagram handle. But, because of this she is getting massively trolled. Also Read - WHAT! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt allegedly violated quarantine rules; BMC to take necessary actions

One of the posts just has Bra of 'Brahmastra' and that's why Instagram users are trolling her. A user commented, "First I thought something wrong." Another user wrote, "Arrey kehna kya chahte ho....?" One more person commented, "Ittna pyar kapoor se." And then there are many comments which have 'Bra' written in them with laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Well, we wonder what the makers and Alia have to say about this trolling.

Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. The movie was slated to release in 2019, and then it was postponed to Summer 2020. Later the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed. Now, let’s hope that it releases in September next year as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have also been in the news for their marriage. The two have been dating for the past few years, and recently, there were reports that they will be tying the knot soon. During the poster launch event, Ranbir jokingly asked Alia, "Humari kab hogi? (shaadi). To which the actress replied, "Why are you asking me?" Then Ranbir quipped that he was asking Ayan Mukerji. The filmmaker answered, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date.”