Alia Bhatt is on promotional despite her posing film Darlings. But the centre of attraction is her pregnancy. Wonder what is the obsession behind the actress's pregnancy! While Alia Bhatt was in Delhi to promote her film Darlings, she was quizzed about the promotional stress during her pregnancy and asked if she is willing to take a rest, to which the actress gave the best answer that every pregnant woman would relate. " Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi. Kaam Karna Mujhe sukoon deta hai, mere passion hai.. it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main to Matlab 100 saal ki umar takee kaam karungi". While her fans hailed here rely on. But there is a strain section of coal media who is NOT very impressed with her answer and has been trolling her for the same. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha star Naga Chaitanya spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali office; fans joke that the director should remake Devdas

Alia Bhatt's statement of wanting to work for 100 years is receiving a lot of backlash on the internet. Also Read - Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release, a look at 5 Aamir Khan's films that were Hollywood remakes and their shocking box office collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Many are slamming her that she is a copycat as the same thing had said during her pregnancy. Alia often gets picked for copying Bebo, despite her confessing of her being her idol. Also Read - Happy birthday Sunil Grover: When Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star was advised to not try roles apart from comedy; was told, 'You have a funny image'

Advertisement

While some even took a dig at her that if would be their godfather even they would call themselves hard working. Alia Bhatt proved her mettle as an actor with her second film Highway and since then she has only raised the bar higher.

The actress is awaiting the release of and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with b hubby and buddy . While she is also all set for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone along with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.