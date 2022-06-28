Alia Bhatt gets overwhelmed with love after pregnancy announcement; pens heartfelt note for fans

sent the social media into frenzy when she announced her pregnancy with . The couple is expecting their first child after tying the knot on April 14 this year after 5 years of dating. As Alia got showered with love all across, the soon-to-be mom expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans and loved ones for all the blessings coming her way after her pregnancy announcement. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy announcement: Why did the Brahmastra actress change her Insta DP? Here's the connection to her baby post

She penned a note on Instagram which reads, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you." Also Read - Shamshera: Here's how Ranbir Kapoor became the BIGGEST hurdle for Sanjay Dutt to play his character Shudh Singh

Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala: Bollywood stars who hit headlines for showing middle finger in public

On Monday morning, Alia shared a picture, in which she was seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. "Our baby .Coming soon," she captioned the image. Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as , , , Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.