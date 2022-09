Amid the boycott Bollywood trends, 's statement on nepotism 'If you don't like me, don't watch me' had prompted netizens to start 'boycott ' hashtag on social media. While the boycott calls seems to have amplified, Alia gave a cheeky reply to the trend while promoting the film with and director . Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: As the Ranbir Kapoor film heads for a bumper start, here's a look at his top 5 openers

During her recent press conference in New Delhi, when Alia was asked about the current climate, referring to boycott calls around her upcoming film Brahmastra, she asked which climate, summer or winter, the media was talking about. She then said that there is no such thing as negative environment adding that everything is beautiful and positive.

She insisted that right now everybody needs to be healthy, safe and secure and feel grateful for life in general. She also asked not to spread negativity about anything. She said that they are happy that theatres are finally fully functional and they can put out their work for the audience to watch on the big screen.

The boycott calls seems to have greatly affected recently released films such as 's Laal Singh Chaddha, 's Liger, 's Raksha Bandhan and 's Dobaaraa. It remains to be seen whether Brahmastra will break the barrier and move past the boycott trends on social media.

Brahmastra is said to be taking the audience to a new universe called Astraverse which will dwell into various historical or mythological aspects of Indian culture. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, , and in lead roles. It also features in a cameo. The movie, which has been made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, will be released worldwide in theatres on September 9.