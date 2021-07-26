Alia Bhatt gives a flying kiss to the paparazzi; social media's hilarious reactions will make you ROFL — watch video

Alia Bhatt is one of the faves of the paps. People manage to follow her wherever she goes. The Raazi actress was snapped by the paps as she was travelling in and about the city. Dressed in a batik tunic and black pants, she looked set for a casual outing. The lady smiled at the paps and also blew a flying kiss at them. It is not unusual to see celebs blow flying kisses at the paps every now and then. Alia Bhatt's video got some funny comments from the readers. One of them wrote, "Kitna dhamakedar kiss tha baapre Diwali mein fatake ke jagah yeh kiss ka istemaal karo." Another one asked the paparazzi page if this was indeed 'News'. Also Read - KGF 2 BEATS RRR to become the most highly anticipated film of the year

Another fan wrote, "Wah wah kya Flying kiss diya hai ... हवा में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा बड़ गई," while another commented, "Subah attitude ab kangana ka copy flying kiss." Like many celebs, Alia Bhatt has also been cheering the Indian Olympic contingent on social media. The actress has 2-3 big films to look forward to. She wrapped up the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a month back.

The actress also has RRR, which is her debut in the Telugu industry. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan. She plays the role of Seetha. The film is going to come out on October 13, 2021. Plus, there is Brahmastra, which sees her with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.