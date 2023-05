Alia Bhatt has made everyone proud when she walked the carpet at the Met Gala just a few days ago. The Gangubai Kathiwadi actress made a debut on the international red carpet and she looked every bit mesmerizing, like a princess. Alia Bhatt walked the Met Gala carpet in a Prabal Gurung couture. Her outfit was made of pearls and it looked quite heavy. In a video, we could see that Alia was having some difficulty in walking, owing to the weight of her gown. And now, the BTS of Alia's look is out. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to think about motherhood only after THIS project? HOT SCOOP

Alia Bhatt shares BTS from Met Gala prep

The video begins with Alia Bhatt trying out her outfit for the first time. When it's done, she asks the team, 'Can someone just lift me up and place me on the carpet, now?' directly at the weight and the delicate brilliance of the gown. Someone in the background then quips saying, 'From Mumbai to the Met'. Alia Bhatt was visibly excited and gushing over the statement. Well, it's indeed a dream for many. Alia Bhatt then talks about how the Met Gala is one of the most important events of the year.

Alia Bhatt reveals that she would have wobbly knees not just when she walks the carpet but also while stepping out of the van in her embellished gown. Alia shares that it's gonna be nice because the dress is very big and she will also be wearing very high shoes. We also see her posing for the photogs while leaving the hotel. The actress is seen posing with Prabal and . And then she walks out to see fans cheering on her.

Watch the BTS of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look here:

Alia Bhatt's look went instantly viral in the entertainment news. This year's theme of the Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Alia's look certainly fit with the theme as the late designer was extremely fond of pearls. Alia also wore fingerless gloves. Karl loved the concept of fingerless gloves.

Alia is one of the most talented artists in the country. The actress in just a short span of time has impressed everyone with her acting chops. Be it in Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Dear Zindagi and more. She is now gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with .