Raha Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s priority and the new mommy in town said this at a Zee Awards press conference. Just three months ago Alia Bhatt delivered Raha Kapoor and is back at work her transformation has left everyone in awe and inspired. Alia loves cinema and she never hides that from everyone, working in movies is what gives her immense happiness but after Raha life changes and every mother will agree with this. So who takes care of the little one when mommy is on duty? Well, she has the whole army, Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: MOST paparazzi friendly celebs whom the shutterbugs love

An insider reveals that Ranbir and Alia are the most inspirational parents in town and if you know them personally you will know what we are talking about. Both Alia and Ranbir have designed their work in such a way that one of them will always be with Raha no matter what. And if ever both the parents want to go out and have their me time. The little Kapoor spends time either with her Nani Soni Razdan, maasi Shaheen Bhatt or Dadi Neetu Kapoor Zindabad. Raha is the apple of the eye of the Kapoor house and not once she is left alone and away from the family's eyes. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at transformation of Bollywood mommies before and after baby will leave you amazed

Of course, Ranbir and Alia have all the help, but what a mother is initially six months to their baby no one is. So, Alia does all the duties from keeping her breast milk safe for Raha to everything that she needs and then leaves to work, well every working woman will relate to this. Raha is their sukoon. And both the parents Alia and Ranbir are in a rush always to leave their work as soon as possible and spend their precious time with their beloved daughter Raha Kapoor. The new parent will be seen working together in Brahmastra 2. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan react to the box office success of Pathaan and #BoycottPathaan [Watch Video]