was one of the top stars at the Gucci Seoul cruise 2024. In case, you missed it we had the likes of , Gulf Kanawut, IU and others in Seoul for the Gucci fashion show. Alia Bhatt is one of the hottest and newest brand ambassadors of the Italian fashion house. They made individual posts of all the stars on their page. The Instagram post on Alia Bhatt got the maximum likes, which is a given considering how populous India is. But she is not to be seen in the stars collage made by Gucci. This has got reactions on Reddit...

Take a look at Gucci's post on all stars except Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

Well, it is not at all a big issue given that Gucci has made separate videos for all the top stars. Plus, there are social media capsules on what people are saying for the collection. This is how social media reacted on the same...



Of late, global brands have turned their focus on India and Asia in general. We can see that a host of celebrities from nations like Korea, Thailand, China, Indonesia are being roped in as influencers for brands. The maximum number is from Korea given the popularity of the Hallyu wave, and Koreans are generally considered very fashion conscious.

Alia Bhatt has become quite popular in Far East Asia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. People who saw the movie in the West said that it was an exemplary performance. is the face of Louis Vuitton while has been seen a lot in Valentino of late.

Alia Bhatt wore a little black dress with chunky heels and carried a transparent handbag from the latest Gucci collection. The bag was a subject of many memes on social media. Now, let us see if the brand makes one more video featuring the actress. On the professional front, she will be seen next on Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.