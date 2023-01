Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a video featuring Kate Winslet. The new mother is having a chill time at home it seems. Alia Bhatt is enjoying her maternity phase and being quite active on social media. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl in November. They have named her Raha Kapoor. And after reverting to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet about her nickname for him, Alia has now shared a video promoting normal body types. It is inspiring and gives an insight into the real life of Bollywood stars. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals at what point fans can expect to see Salman Khan in the action thriller

Alia Bhatt hails Kate Winslet for promoting normal body types

Everything that Alia Bhatt does or says grabs headlines in Entertainment News. And she has shared a very powerful video featuring Kate Winslet in which the Hollywood beauty is seen talking about what things she would love to change if she can go back to the past. Talking about Kate's video, the Avatar 2 actress said that she would like to change the way people treated her younger self. She would warn them to treat her the right way.

Kate Winslet also says that she would ask the media who talked about their glamorous looks to tone it down. She said that the adjectives used to talk about their bodies and glamorous gown are being attached to the mindset of the people about stars and celebrities. She says that after their red carpet appearances when they get back in the car, they are the same normal human being who loves to wear pyjamas and eat junk food etc. Alia Bhatt shared the video and wrote, "WORD!!! PLS WATCH THE FULL VIDEO!" Check Alia's post screenshot here:

Check out Kate Winslet's video shared by Alia Bhatt here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Heart Of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan gave her a cute nickname. He called her Amma Bhatt Kapoor.